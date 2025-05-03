BREAKING: 6 Dead, 15 Injured in Stampede at Goa’s Lairai Devi Temple

At least six people lost their lives and more than 50 others were seriously injured after a stampede broke out during a religious procession (jatra) at the Shri Datta temple in Shirgaon, Goa , on Friday.

Panic Among Devotees Leads to Chaos

The tragedy occurred when panic suddenly spread among the large crowd gathered for the annual jatra. Eyewitnesses said that the situation turned frightening within moments as people started running in all directions to save their lives. In the chaos, many were trampled as the crowd rushed to escape the jam-packed area.

“It was extremely scary. Everyone was trying to get out, but there was no space. People were falling over each other,” said one of the devotees present during the incident.

Police, Emergency Teams Rushed to Spot

Soon after the incident, police and emergency services reached the spot. Rescue and relief operations were launched immediately, and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Doctors at the hospitals said some victims have sustained critical injuries and are being closely monitored.

Overcrowding, Poor Planning Suspected

Although the exact reason behind the stampede has not been officially confirmed, initial reports suggest that the mishap may have been caused by overcrowding and lack of proper crowd management at the temple premises.

The state authorities have taken note of the incident and are expected to launch a detailed inquiry into how the arrangements were handled during the popular religious event.

Crowd Management Under Scanner

The Shirgaon jatra is one of the major religious gatherings in the region, drawing thousands of devotees each year. Following Friday’s tragedy, questions are now being raised about the preparedness and safety arrangements in place for managing such large crowds.