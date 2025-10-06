6 Dead As Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Sawai Man Singh Hospital In Jaipur, CM Bhajanlal Sharma Rushes To Spot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital following a significant fire outbreak in one of its Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

The incident, attributed to a short circuit, has resulted in the unfortunate loss of six lives, as confirmed by SMS Hospital Trauma Centre In-charge Anurag Dhakad.

Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham, speaking on the incident, said, "The CM is here after the information was received that a fire has broken out in an ICU due to a short circuit. The incident is unfortunate. Some people have lost their lives. SMS administration will release the no. of casualties. Out of 24, most of them have been saved. Their complete treatment is our priority."

Dr. Anurag Dhakad provided further details: "The fire seems to have broken out due to a short circuit. Our patients were already in a very critical condition. The maximum patients were in a coma. So their survival reflexes are also poor. They need a constant support system. Due to the electrical burn, toxic gases were released there, and we had to shift them along with their support system. Their condition became more serious. We tried to shift them to the ICUs on the lower floor, but we could not save them. There are six casualties."