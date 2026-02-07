Updated 7 February 2026 at 09:03 IST
6 Dead As Speeding Container Truck Plows Into Bus Passengers On Yamuna Expressway Near Mathura
The tragedy struck when the bus pulled over for a brief rest stop; at that moment, a truck driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle and plowed into the passengers who had stepped outside.
New Delhi: A tragic accident on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura, Uttar Pradesh claimed the lives of at least six people in the early hours of Saturday morning.
According to official reports, the victims were struck by a speeding truck and a seventh individual sustained critical injuries and is currently receiving emergency medical care at a nearby hospital.
The crash occurred at approximately 2:45 AM within the limits of the Surir Police Station.
Preliminary findings suggest the victims were passengers on a bus traveling from Delhi to Kanpur.
Emergency services responded immediately, launching a rescue operation at the scene.
One survivor, identified as Amar Dubey, was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment, while police have initiated a formal investigation into the crash.
Authorities have identified four of the deceased victims as Sonu (Auraiya), Devesh (Basti), Aslam (Kannauj), Santosh (Prem Nagar, Delhi).
Published By : Amrita Narayan
Published On: 7 February 2026 at 08:53 IST