6 Dead In Bihar Hooch Tragedy; Murder Case Filed, 12 Held

East Champaran: At least six people have died in a hooch tragedy in Bihar’s East Champaran district, with the first death reported on Thursday.

According to District Magistrate Saurabh Jorwal, at least 12 individuals have been arrested so far in connection with the deaths reported from Turkauliya and Raghunathpur areas of Motihari. Police have registered a murder case based on complaints lodged by the victims’ families.

Authorities said four people remain under treatment, while seven others who had fallen ill after consuming the suspected spurious liquor have been discharged from hospital.

Jorwal further said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the exact cause of death will be confirmed once the reports are received.

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In response to the incident, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Turkauliya police station has been suspended for alleged negligence. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been set up to probe the case.

Preliminary findings indicate that the first victim had consumed illicit liquor in the Raghunathpur area. Police said they have identified the supplier, and search operations are underway in Parsauni, Mushhari Tola, and Turkauliya, involving local police and the Anti-Liquor Task Force (ALTF).

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