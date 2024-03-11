6 Killed After Tyre Burst Triggers Deadly Crash in Haryana's Rewari, Video Emerges

Advertisement

Rewari: Six people died and as many were injured when their car was hit by an SUV at Haryana's Rewari on Sunday late night. The accident took place near Masani village when the occupants of the car were returning after offering prayers at the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan.

"We got a call at night. As one of the cars stopped midway due to a flat tyre, the other rammed it from behind before it overturned and fell into a ditch," Dharuhera Station House Officer Jagdish told ANI.

On their way back, the car's tyre got punctured. In the meantime, the SUV rammed into the car from behind, officials said. Among the dead were four women and two men.

The deceased were identified as Roshni (58), Neelam (54), Poonam Jain (50) and Shikha (40), residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh; driver Vijay (40), a resident of Himachal Pradesh; and Sunil (24), a resident of Kharkhara village here.

The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Rewari and Gurugram, police said.