6 Locals Detained in Connection With Terrorist Attack in J&K's Poonch

New Delhi: In the latest development related to the Poonch terror attack, police detained six locals on Sunday for allegedly aiding terrorists with weapons in Saturday's attack on IAF's convoy.

#BREAKING | Poonch terror attack: Cops detain six locals for allegedly aiding terrorists in the attack



Tune in here for all the live updates:

This comes as security officials on Sunday morning heightened force and conducted a major search operation to nab the terrorist in the attack that killed one official and injured five others.

Sources told Republic that some 200 rounds of bullets were fired on the Army jawans in 15 minutes. The terror attack took place around 6:15 pm when the troops were returning to the air force station from Jaranwali.

Furthermore, as per reports, the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFP), a Pakistan-based militant-operated group claimed responsibility for the attack.

"An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by militants in the Poonch district of J&K, near Shahsitar. Cordon and search operations are underway presently in the area by local military units. The convoy has been secured, and further investigation is under progress," IAF said on X.

Update



In the ensuing gunfight with terrorists, the Air Warriors fought back by returning fire. In the process, five IAF personnel received bullet injuries, and were evacuated to the nearest military hospital for immediate medical attention. One Air Warrior succumbed to his…

Poonch police assisted by paramilitary forces had been carrying out searches in the town since Friday following inputs about the movement of suspected persons. However, no one was arrested during the operation, the officials said, PTI reported.

Gujarat Terror Attack: Muslim Cleric Arrested in Surat

In a major terror attack unrivalled by Surat Police, a 27-year-old Muslim Cleric was arrested over allegedly threatening BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Telangana MLA Raja Singh.

#BREAKING | Mega terror bid foiled in Surat, cops arrest Pakistan agent who was in touch with handlers in Pakistan



Tune in here for all the live updates:

The cleric identified as Maulvi Abubakr Timol has also been accused of being a part of a conspiracy in an alleged plot to kill a right-wing leader. He worked at a thread factory as a manager and also offered private tuition on Islam to Muslim children, officials said.

The officials revealed that they received information that a man was connecting people on a WhatsApp group, posting content to hurt religious sentiment, and instigating communal violence during the election. Based on this, police launched an investigation.

As per media reports, the arrested cleric allegedly plotted to kill Sanatan Sangh national chairman Updesh Rana. He has been accused of around 15 calls to Rana and had threatened to kill him like Kamlesh Tiwari, Uttar Pradesh-based president of Hindu Samaj Party, who was murdered in 2019 in Lucknow.

