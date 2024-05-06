Advertisement

Sawai Madhopur: At least 6 members of a family were killed and two others were injured in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district, after a truck collided with their car on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Banas river bridge on Sunday. According to the police, the family was on its way to offer prayers at a Ganesh temple in Sawai Madhopur, when the incident took place.

According to a senior police official, the six members of a family were killed on the spot during the accident, while two children present in the car sustained severe injuries and were referred to Jaipur for treatment.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma instructs officials to provide all necessary help to the affected family

The police officer added that the family which hailed from Khandela in Sikar district was on the way to offer prayers at Ganesh Temple in Sawai Madhopur, when the incident occurred.

According to the preliminary information, the accident occurred when a canter truck took a U-turn on the highway. After the incident, the canter truck driver fled the spot.

The truck driver was identified through CCTV footage installed near the spot and the police are on the prowl to nab him.

As per the police, the deceased have been identified as Manish Sharma and his wife Anita, Kailash Sharma and his wife Santosh, and Satish Sharma and his wife Poonam. The two children identified as Manan and Deepali, have been hospitalised in Jaipur for treatment.

The police have shifted the bodies of the deceased to the mortuary of a hospital and have initiated further legal action into the matter.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy CM Diya Kumari have expressed grief over the incident. Following the incident, CM Sharma immediately instructed the concerned officials to provide all the possible help to the affected family.

The Chief Minister wrote on his X handle, saying, "The news of the death of 6 people in a horrific road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the Baunli police station area of Sawai Madhopur district is extremely sad. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti."

