6 Migrant Workers Crushed To Death As Rock Collapses At Granite Quarry In Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla

Bapatla: At least six migrant workers were killed and three others were critically injured in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district in a deadly rock collapse accident at a granite quarry. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 10.30 am when a massive granite rock fell on the workers, trapping them underneath. The police have sent the bodies of the workers to the mortuary for postmortem and initiated further legal proceedings.

According to police reports, 10 to 15 workers were engaged in mining operations at the quarry when the rock collapsed. The victims, all migrants from Odisha, were rushed to a nearby hospital, where six were pronounced dead. Three others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment.

The police suspected that water seepage might have caused the rock to give way, leading to the tragic accident. A team of forensic experts has been deployed to the site to investigate the cause of the incident.

The police have initiated an inquiry to determine whether any safety protocols were breached and if negligence played a role in the accident. A senior police official stated that an investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause behind the accident, and further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the inquiry.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday expressed grief over the tragic accident at the Ballikurava quarry in Bapatla district, where four workers lost their lives and several others were seriously injured.

Meanwhile, the other migrants have raised the risks faced by migrant workers in the construction and mining industries. The victims, all from Odisha, were working at the quarry to earn a living. Their families are now left to grapple with the sudden loss of their loved ones.