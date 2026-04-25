6 Pakistani Nationals Get 20-Year Rigorous Imprisonment In Rs 380 Crore Heroin Smuggling Case off Gujarat Coast

Kutch: A Special NDPS Court in Kutch has sentenced 6 Pakistani nationals to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment each, bringing to a close a nearly 4-year-long legal battle stemming from one of Gujarat’s largest heroin seizures. The verdict was a massive blow to international drug trafficking networks operating along India’s western seaboard.

According to officials, the case traces back to December 2021, when the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) received precise intelligence that a Pakistani vessel, Al Husseini, had departed Karachi carrying a substantial consignment of heroin. The drugs were to be handed over mid-sea, around 35 nautical miles off the Jakhau coast, under the cover of darkness.

Acting on the tip-off, the ATS joined forces with the Indian Coast Guard (IGC) and mounted a joint surveillance operation from December 18. The security forces got a massive breakthrough on December 20, in the early hours, when, at around 2.30 am, radar picked up a suspicious boat. The vessel was intercepted and boarded.

Mid-Sea Interception Reveals Rs 384 Crore Heroin Consignment

As per information, on searching the boat, the officers discovered 6 men and 5 large sacks containing 76.936 kg of heroin. Valued at around Rs 384.68 crore in the international market, the consignment had no legal authorisation and was clearly intended for secret entry into India. The scale and method pointed to a carefully orchestrated attempt to infiltrate narcotics into the country.

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Following the seizure, the ATS registered a case under the relevant sections, and a detailed chargesheet was filed after the investigation concluded, laying the groundwork for a rigorous prosecution.

During the trial, Public Prosecutor HB Jadeja presented 203 pieces of documentary evidence and examined 13 witnesses to establish the culpability of the accused. After weighing the material and arguments, the 6th Additional Sessions Judge, sitting as the Special NDPS Court, concluded that the men were part of a deliberate and organised effort to push narcotics into India.

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In its observation, the court noted that such attempts posed a big threat to the nation’s youth and overall security. The court held all 6 accused guilty and ordered 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for each, along with a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

The 6 men, all residents of Karachi, were identified as Mohammad Imran Mohammad Tariq Vaghera, Danish Mohammad Hussain Kachchi Vaghera, Sagar Mohammad Kachchi Vaghera, Ismail Ibrahim Badala, Mohammad Sajid Mohammad Hussain Yakublala Kungra, and Ashfaq Mohammad Ishaq Vaghera.