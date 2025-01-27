6 Pilgrims Heading to Maha Kumbh Injured in Car Collision

Road crash in UP leaves six pilgrims injured | Image: Representational

Kaushambi: Six pilgrims en route to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj were on Monday injured when two cars collided on national highway-2, police said.

Circle Officer, Sirathu, Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said the accident occurred near Gurukul on NH-2 when a car going from Kanpur to Prayagraj collided with another car while attempting to overtake.

The injured have been identified as Champa Hazarika, Meenakshi Hazarika, Aparna Hazarika, and Arun Hazarika, all residents of Jajmau in Kanpur, along with Naveen Yadav and Nishant, residents of Gurugram, Haryana.

Both vehicles were damaged in the collision.

The injured have been admitted to a community health centre in Sirathu.