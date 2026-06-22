6 Rebel Uddhav Sena MPs Formally Cross Over To Eknath Shinde Camp, Put All Speculation To Rest

Mumbai: In a major political blow to Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, six of its nine Lok Sabha MPs have formally joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, ending weeks of speculation and triggering a fresh split in the party, according to reports.

The development, confirmed on Monday afternoon, strengthens Shinde’s parliamentary position significantly. It boosts the Shinde faction’s Lok Sabha strength from seven to 13 MPs, while leaving Uddhav Thackeray’s group with just three. Sources indicate the rebels submitted a merger letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker to comply with anti-defection law requirements, securing the necessary two-thirds support.

Key Rebels and Their Grievances

The six MPs are:

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--Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli)

--Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv)

--Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East)

--Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal)

--Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani)

--Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi)

Two of them, Ashtikar and Nimbalkar, publicly announced their decision earlier, citing stalled development funds for their constituencies and caustic remarks from UBT leaders, particularly Sanjay Raut. Ashtikar highlighted the limited MPLADS funds and alleged difficulties in delivering for his voters.

