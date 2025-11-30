60-70 Socket Bombs Recovered in West Bengal's Murshidabad, CID Team at Spot

West Bengal: Three plastic containers containing approximately 60-70 live socket bombs buried in a jackfruit orchard have been recovered in Murshidabad, police said on Sunday. Acting on a reliable source of information, the Domkal Police Station (PS) team conducted a raid at Kupila Biswaspara, Murshidabad, West Bengal, under Raipur GP, Domkal PS, on Sunday. A security guard detail has been deployed to the scene, and the BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) and CID teams have been notified to dispose of the recovered explosives.