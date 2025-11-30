Updated 30 November 2025 at 12:27 IST
60-70 Socket Bombs Recovered in West Bengal's Murshidabad, CID Team at Spot
Based on a tip-off, police in Murshidabad, West Bengal, have recovered three plastic containers buried in an orchard, containing approximately 60-70 live socket bombs.
West Bengal: Three plastic containers containing approximately 60-70 live socket bombs buried in a jackfruit orchard have been recovered in Murshidabad, police said on Sunday. Acting on a reliable source of information, the Domkal Police Station (PS) team conducted a raid at Kupila Biswaspara, Murshidabad, West Bengal, under Raipur GP, Domkal PS, on Sunday. A security guard detail has been deployed to the scene, and the BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) and CID teams have been notified to dispose of the recovered explosives.
Published On: 30 November 2025 at 12:26 IST