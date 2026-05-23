Force Vs Force: 60 Armed ITBP Jawans Surround Kanpur CP Office, Video Of Standoff Goes Viral | Here's Why

Kanpur: Around 60 armed ITBP officers and jawans, who arrived in 15 vehicles, surrounded the Kanpur Commissioner of Police's office on Saturday morning, setting an unusual situation in the city. According to reports, as the vehicles arrived, the jawans, armed with guns, surrounded the commissioner's premises, alleging that district government medical officers were shielding doctors of a private hospital in a case involving the amputation of a fellow jawan’s mother’s hand.

According to the reports, the protest stems from an incident on May 19, when an ITBP jawan, Vikas Singh of ITBP’s 32nd battalion stationed at Maharajpur, caused a stir after he reached the CP Office carrying his mother’s amputated hand. He alleged gross medical negligence by a private hospital.

The ITBP personnel, accusing cops of inaction, registered their protest with Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal and ACP (law and order) Vipin Kumar Tada, also accusing health officials of withholding a clear probe report.

As the ITBP jawans took position at the CP office, the atmosphere inside the premises remained tense for nearly an hour. Seeing the ITBP personnel standing in force uniform and holding weapons in their hands, the policemen retreated. Talks between the ITBP officials, the police commissioner and the ACP lasted about an hour, following which, the personnel left the premises in their vehicles.

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Alleged Negligence At Hospital

As per reports, the jawan, Vikas Singh, is originally a resident of Khaga Hathgaon in Fatehpur, and is currently posted at the 32nd Battalion located in Maharajpur. He said that his 56-year-old mother Nirmala Devi had breathing problems and was complaining of constipation and weakness. His mother was shown at the ITBP hospital located in Maharajpur, but on May 13, her health suddenly deteriorated, after which the doctors referred her to a higher centre.

The report further suggested that Vikas took his mother in an ambulance to the referred hospital, but due to a severe traffic jam on the way and deteriorating condition of his mother, he took her urgently to Krishna Hospital located in Tatmil. At the hospital, the doctors immediately put his mother on oxygen support and inserted a cannula in her hand. Vikas alleged that the doctors at the hospital gave his mother the wrong injection, due to which her hand turned black. When his mother's condition started worsening, she was admitted to Paras Hospital located at Bithoor Road, Bakunthapur, on the evening of May 14.

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As per the allegation, at the hospital in Bakunthapur, the doctors tried hard, but due to the spreading infection in her mother's hand, the doctors had to amputate her hand. Vikas Singh alleged that he tried to find out from the doctors, but it could not be clarified why the infection occurred in the hand and why her hand had to be amputated. He also alleged that the situation deteriorated due to the negligence of Krishna Hospital and demanded strict action against the hospital operator and doctors.

Jawan’s Emotional Plea For Justice

It is claimed that, angered by the lack of action, Vikas visited the Railbazar police station and the ACP office for 2 consecutive days, however, when no action was taken, he went to the CP office, carrying his mother’s amputated hand. “These very hands of my mother raised me from childhood and made me this big. Today, my mother's hand was cut off right in front of me, even after being in the army, I cannot get justice for my mother,” Vikas said. Police Commissioner Raghuvir Lal took the entire matter seriously and referred it to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), asked to form a panel to investigate.

The police commissioner then directed CMO Hari Dutt Nemi to investigate and submit a report by Friday. After the submission of the report based on probabilities, the top cop objected to the submitted report, saying that the report should be clear and not probability-based. He asked the CMO to establish culpability and recommend whether a case should be registered. The investigation committee formed by the CMO submitted a report, but no clear conclusion was reached and no action was taken.

Probe Sent Back After ‘Probability-Based’ Report

ACP Tada stated that the ITBP personnel were dissatisfied with several points in the investigation report. “The CMO has been summoned. The points raised by the aggrieved party have been sent for re-investigation. Action will be taken against anyone found guilty,” Tada said.

The ITBP jawans and officers demanded action, following which the CMO was directed to conduct a re-investigation to clarify whether there was negligence on the hospital's part or not. CMO Haridatt Nemi stated, “A team has been formed under the leadership of two senior officers to investigate the matter, which will visit the spot and conduct a thorough investigation of the entire case and submit its report. The officers included in the investigation team have also spoken with the representatives who came with ITBP. Some of their questions have been answered.”

ITBP's Liaison Officer Arpit Singh had stated, “I have also received information that a woman constable of ITBP has also died during treatment at Krishna Hospital. An inspector has also died due to negligence in treatment. Because of this, I myself have come here with my constable to file a complaint against this hospital. So that strict action can be taken against Krishna Hospital.”