Updated 26 January 2026 at 17:52 IST
7 Houses Of Kuki Residents Burnt Down In Manipur
Seven houses belonging to Kuki tribe were burnt down in Mizoram on Monday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
Imphal: Seven houses belonging to Kuki tribe were burnt down in Mizoram on Monday.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 26 January 2026 at 17:48 IST