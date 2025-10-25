7 Injured After Bus Carrying 17 Overturns in Telangana's Ranga Reddy

Seven people have been injured after a private electric bus travelling from Miyapur to Guntur overturned on the Outer Ring road under Abdullahpurmet police station limits in Telangana's Ranga Reddy.

Inspector of Traffic Vanasthalipuram said that seven passengers have been injured in the incident.

“Today, around 2:30 pm, we received information that a private travel bus overturned. We reached the spot and found that about 17 passengers were travelling, and 7 were injured. They were shifted to the hospital for further treatment.”

"The incident occurred due to the driver's negligence during the turn, resulting in the bus overturning. The driver and others are safe, but some sustained injuries. We're investigating the matter," he added.