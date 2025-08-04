7 Kanwar Yatra Devotees Killed In Bhagalpur After Their Vehicle Contacts High Tension Wire

Bhagalpur: At least 7 devotees, part of a Kanwar Yatra procession, died and several others were injured in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Sunday night, after coming into contact with a high-tension power line. The incident occurred when the Kanwar Yatra procession was heading to Sultanganj for a sacred Ganga bath. The local police and district administration have rushed to the site and initiated a rescue operation.

According to the reports, the incident took place near Belthu's Mahato place on the Shahkund-Sultanganj road when a pickup truck carrying the devotees came into contact with a high-tension power line, resulting in an electric shock that proved fatal for the occupants.

According to sources, the pickup truck was carrying nine people, all of whom were devotees participating in the Kanwar Yatra. As the vehicle attempted to overtake an auto rickshaw, it came into contact with the live wire, causing a massive electric current on the vehicle. In a bid to save themselves, some of the devotees jumped 30 feet into the water below, but the vehicle overturned and fell on top of them, causing them fatal injuries.

Among the deceased, five have been identified as Santosh Kumar (18), Manoj Kumar (24), Vikram Kumar (23), Ankush Kumar (18), and Ravish Kumar alias Munna (18), all residents of Purani Kherhi Bazar in Shahkund. The bodies were taken to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The local police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Bhagalpur