7 Killed As 2 Buses Collide On Gujarat-Maharashtra Highway
Seven people were killed and several others were injured after a head-on collision between two luxury buses on the Gujarat-Maharashtra Highway on Tuesday. The incident took place in Bardoli Tehsil of Surat district, Gujarat.
- India News
- 1 min read
Surat: Seven people were killed and several others were injured after a head-on collision between two luxury buses on the Gujarat-Maharashtra Highway on Tuesday. The incident took place in Bardoli Tehsil of Surat district, Gujarat.
Horrific visuals from the scene one of the buses overturned, with smoke billowing from it. The front part of the other bus was severely damaged, revealing the force of collision.
Both the buses belonged to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).
Efforts are underway to douse the fire that erupted in one of the buses following the accident.
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Further details are awaited.
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