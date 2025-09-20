7 Killed in Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, Rescue Operations Underway

Chamoli, Uttarakhand: At least seven people have been killed in a cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

Rescue operations are currently underway at the site. In joint operations with the ITBP, SDRF, and civil administration, NDRF teams are continuing search and rescue efforts at Nanda Nagar, Nandprayag.

So far, one person has been rescued, two people have been evacuated, seven bodies have been retrieved, and five livestock have been saved.

The search continues for the remaining missing persons, according to the NDRF.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during his ground inspection in the disaster-affected Nanda Nagar of Chamoli, met with the victims, listened to their concerns, and assured them that the government stands firmly with them in this time of crisis.

Dhami also met with local residents, where many, especially women and the elderly, became emotional.

A day earlier, Uttarakhand State Disaster and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman briefed about the damage caused following the cloudburst in Chamoli on Thursday.

He informed that 45 buildings and 15 cow shelters were affected in the aftermath of the cloudburst, and meanwhile, 28 animals were reported missing, with four dead.

The official said that two people are missing, noting that District Magistrate, SP, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, local police, and medical teams are on-site conducting search operations.

"Two individuals are still missing, and currently, the District Magistrate, SP, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, local police, and medical teams are on-site conducting search operations. Efforts are being made to provide shelter and essential supplies to the affected, with some items already delivered by helicopter. Further actions will be taken based on the demands and applications received," he said.

According to Chamoli Police, the rescue operations in Nandanagar entered their second day on Friday. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with local police, remain actively engaged in the ongoing efforts to locate and rescue those trapped under the debris in Kuntari and Dhurma villages.

A cloudburst struck the Nandanagar Ghat area in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Wednesday night, triggering heavy destruction and damage to multiple houses, officials said.