7 Killed, Over 10 Trapped As Massive Soil Mound Collapses At Gurugram's Sidhrawali Construction Site

Gurugram: In Gurugram's Sidhrawali area, a tragic soil collapse at an under-construction site has left at least 7 workers dead and several others trapped beneath the soil. According to reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday when a massive mound of earth gave way, trapping over a dozen labourers beneath the debris. Efforts are underway at the site to rescue the victims.

On receiving information, the local police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the site along with the fire department personnel and launched a rescue operation. As per sources, the rescue teams have pulled 4 injured survivors from the soil and shifted them to a nearby hospital for treatment. The officials stated that over 10 workers are still feared to be missing, with the rescue team stepping up the efforts to locate and retrieve them from the debris.

Rescue Operation Underway To Locate Missing Workers

The senior police officials stated that the Gurugram police rushed to the spot shortly after the collapse was reported and cordoned off the area to facilitate the movement of heavy machinery and rescue personnel. The officials asserted that while 7 fatalities have been confirmed so far, the death toll is likely to rise as search operations intensify.

The SDRF and Civil Defence teams are currently using specialised equipment to stabilise the remaining soil while digging for the workers still believed to be trapped. The police have noted that the 4 rescued individuals are receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital, though their conditions remain critical.

Further details regarding the identity of the deceased and legal action into the matter are currently awaited as the administration begins its preliminary assessment.

7 Killed In Jind Factory Fire Incident

Earlier, in a separate incident, a massive fire at a paint factory in Jind's Safidon claimed the lives of at least 7 women workers. The blaze, which broke out under circumstances still being investigated, gutted the factory and left several other workers with critical injuries. Following the fire incident, Superintendent of Police (SP, Jind) Kuldeep Singh confirmed that a criminal case has been registered against the factory owner. The district administration is now under strict orders to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze and assess whether the facility was operating in compliance with fire safety regulations.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also expressed his grief over the tragedy, offering his condolences to the families of the victims. To provide immediate relief, the Chief Minister has sanctioned a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of each person killed in the Safidon factory fire, along with Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained injuries. CM Saini directed district officials to ensure accountability and prevent such avoidable loss of life from recurring in the state.