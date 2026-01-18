7 Soldiers Injured In Terrorist Encounter in J&K's Kishtwar

Kishtwar: Seven soldiers were injured after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had confirmed that an exchange of fire had broken out in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar, adding that an operation against the terrorists was ongoing.

The operation, called Trashi - I by Indian Army's White Knight Corps, began in the afternoon. Following the launch of the operation, the White Knight Corps had informed that contact was established with terrorists in the general area Son Nar, northeast of Chhatru, during a deliberate search operation conducted as part of ongoing joint counter-terror operations along with Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“Troops displayed exceptional professionalism and resolve while responding to hostile fire under challenging terrain and conditions. Operations remain underway with additional forces inducted to reinforce the cordon, supported by close coordination with civil administration and security agencies,” it added.

This is a developing story.