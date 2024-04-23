Advertisement

New Delhi: A huge tragedy was narrowly averted when a section of an under-construction bridge spanning the Manair River in Telangana's Peddapalli district suddenly collapsed. The incident, which took place in Odedu village of Mutharam Mandal, was triggered by powerful winds, causing two cement girders of the bridge to topple.

In 2016, the inauguration of the nearly one-kilometre bridge spanning the Manair River was officiated by S Madhusudhana Chary, the then Speaker of the Telangana assembly, alongside local MLA Putta Madhu. A substantial amount of approximately ₹49 crore was allocated for the construction of the bridge.

The construction work was meant to be completed in a year and was aimed at reducing the distance between three towns - Manthani, Parakal and Jammikunta - by about 50 km. The bridge was to connect Garmillapallu in Tekumatla mandal in Bhupalpalli to Odededu in Peddapalli.

Under construction bridge collapsed in Peddapalli due to heavy winds.!! 😭



Construction of this bridge started in 2016 under BRS govt, still not completed, but it collapsed due to winds last night.!!



Structures started by the BRS govt can't even stand winds.!?🤷🏻😂 pic.twitter.com/QSqOOuStPw — Gems Of Telangana (@GemsOfKCR)

However, within just a year or two, the contractor abruptly stopped the construction, allegedly due to pressure to provide commissions and the government's failure to settle outstanding payments.

Speaking to a leading news portal, local resident Sandeep Rao highlighted that the project costs had surged, with an additional ₹11 crore added to the estimated expenses. This increase occurred despite less than 60 percent of the work being finished by that point.

