Updated 8 February 2026 at 05:49 IST
70 Students Hospitalised After Food Poisoning At Andhra Pradesh Tribal Ashram School In Polavaram
70 students at a tribal boys' ashram school in Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram district fell ill after consuming food, with several admitted to the ICU and receiving intensive care.
- India News
- 1 min read
Polavaram: A food poisoning incident was reported at a tribal boys' ashram school in Devarapalli village of Maredumilli mandal, Polavaram district, where 70 tribal students fell ill after consuming food at the hostel.
As the students' condition worsened, they were immediately shifted to the Rampachodavaram Area Hospital for treatment. Several students were admitted to the ICU, where doctors and medical staff are providing intensive care. Hospital authorities stated that the students are receiving the best possible treatment and are under close medical observation.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the Rampachodavaram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer B. Smarana Raj and the local MLA Miriyala Sirisha Devi rushed to the hospital. They stayed with the students and personally supervised the ongoing medical treatment.
District officials have taken the incident seriously. An inquiry has been ordered, and food samples have been collected for testing to ascertain the exact cause of the food poisoning.
Advertisement
Further details are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 8 February 2026 at 05:49 IST