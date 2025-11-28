77-foot Lord Ram Bronze Statue in Goa and India's Spiritual Renaissance: PM Modi Highlights India's Vigorous Cultural Revival

Goa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 550th-year celebration of the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math in Canacona, Goa, highlighted a significant "cultural renaissance" underway in India, citing major temple projects and heritage initiatives as proof of the nation's newfound confidence and a "vigorous revival of its spiritual heritage."

This came after PM Modi unveiled the 77-feet-tall bronze statue of Lord Rama at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math in Canacona, South Goa on Friday. He also inaugurated the 'Ramayana Theme Park' developed by the Math. He released the special postal stamp and a commemorative coin.

The Cornerstone of Revival: Ram Temple and National Confidence

The Prime Minister explicitly linked the large-scale restoration projects to an awakening of national spiritual identity. He stated that the construction of the Grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya stands as a key symbol of this movement.

The Ram Temple's significance, according to PM Modi, lies in its representation of the nation's renewed awareness. He grouped it alongside other landmark projects including the construction of Grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the grand revival of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the expansion of Mahakal Mahlok in Ujjain.

Advertisement

"Today, India is witnessing a remarkable cultural rejuvenation. The restoration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the grand restoration of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and the expansion of the Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain reveal our nation's awakening, which is reinvigorating its spiritual heritage. The Ramayana circuit, the Krishna circuit, the development work in Gaya, and the unprecedented management of the Kumbh Mela demonstrate that today's India is advancing its cultural identity with renewed resolve and confidence. This awakening inspires future generations to remain connected to their roots," PM Modi said.

Fostering Cultural Roots and Unity

The Prime Minister emphasized that this cultural rejuvenation extends beyond individual temples. He pointed to the development of national heritage circuits and the management of large spiritual events as further evidence:

Advertisement

-The development of the Ramayana circuit and the Krishna circuit.

-The expansion of heritage development work in Gaya.

-The "unprecedented management" of the Kumbh Mela.

This renewed connection to cultural roots, combined with the energy of the youth and growing self-confidence, is, in PM Modi's view, "coming together to shape a new India." He stressed that the vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat) requires "spirituality, national service, and development progress in harmony, unified in purpose."

Goa: A Testament to Cultural Resilience

PM Modi's address in Goa also focused on the state's unique ability to preserve and revive its heritage. He praised Goa's "cultural resilience and unique strength," noting that even when temples and traditions "faced challenges" and "cultural identity came under pressure," the spirit of society did not weaken. The Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math itself was highlighted for its long-standing role in supporting the community, establishing temples, and serving as a "bridge between tradition and modernity."