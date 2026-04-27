79 Crude Bombs Seized In West Bengal Ahead Of Phase-2 Polls: MHA Hands Probe To NIA, ECI Gives State Police 24-Hour Ultimatum

Kolkata: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the investigation into the recovery of a massive cache of crude bombs in West Bengal to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), citing grave national security concerns. The officials have pointed to a larger conspiracy beyond a local law-and-order issue, ahead of the upcoming voting for the second phase of the state assembly election.

The Home Ministry's move came just a day after Kolkata Police registered a case on April 25 at Uttar Kashipur Police Station under the Bhangar division. The FIR, filed under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Explosive Substances Act, followed credible intelligence about crude bombs and bomb-making material being stored in the area.

Acting on the input, the state police recovered 79 round-shaped objects believed to be crude bombs, each tied with jute rope, along with other incriminating materials. The cache was allegedly hidden by unidentified persons inside an abandoned house near a burial ground in Majherhat village, located in Poilepara, under the jurisdiction of Uttar Kashipur police station in South 24 Parganas district.

Centre Flags Threat To Public Safety, Invokes NIA Act

The MHA has assessed the matter as a “scheduled offence” under the National Investigation Agency Act. The officials said that the illegal storage and handling of explosives posed a serious threat to public safety and property, with the possibility of spreading fear and terror among citizens.

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Further, the ministry has directed the NIA to take over the probe to uncover any bigger conspiracy, given the gravity of the offence and its possible implications for national security.

The case handover signals New Delhi’s intent to treat the recovery not as an isolated seizure but as part of a network that could have ramifications beyond district borders. The investigators will now probe who manufactured the bombs, how the materials were sourced, and whether the stockpile was meant to disrupt the ongoing electoral process.

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ECI Issues 24-Hour Ultimatum To Bengal Police

The latest development followed a strong intervention by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday. The ECI directed West Bengal Police to launch a special drive to arrest those engaged in bomb-making across the state, with orders to seize all such threatening materials within 24 hours.

Additionally, a stern message was sent to the Kolkata Police Commissioner, all DCPs, SPs, and officers down to the rank of Officer-in-Charge and Inspector-in-Charge. The Commission warned that any recovery of explosives or incidents involving intimidation in their jurisdiction would invite “unprecedented consequences”.

The officers have been informed that they will be held directly accountable if such materials are found or threats are reported in their areas. “They shall not be spared,” sources quoted the ECI as saying. The officials confirmed that the special drive is already underway across districts to identify and apprehend those involved.

5 Cops Suspended, High Turnout Recorded

The ECI has also ordered that all cases related to bomb-making be investigated by the NIA to ensure strict action and a peaceful electoral environment. Earlier, on Saturday, the ECI suspended 5 police officers in the Diamond Harbour district and initiated disciplinary proceedings against them for “serious misconduct and failure to maintain neutrality” during the 2026 Assembly elections.

Those suspended include Additional SP Sandip Garai of Diamond Harbour, SDPO Sajal Mondal, Inspector Mausam Chakraborty, Inspector Ajay Bag and Subhechha Bag.