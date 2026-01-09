8 Dead, Several Injured As Private Bus Falls Into Gorge In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh: At least eight people were killed, and several others were injured after a private bus carrying over 50 passengers skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Friday, officials said.

The private bus, identified as Jeet Coach, was en route from Shimla towards Kupvi when it reportedly lost control on a sharp bend and then rolled approximately 300 metres down the gorge. The accident occurred near Haripur Dhar, a few moments before the bus reached the local market area.

The death count has not been confirmed yet, as it is apprehended that there may be a rise in the number. Women and children were among those on board, and several passengers have sustained serious injuries. "Death toll could rise. More details are awaited. I am moving to the spot. Police and other rescue teams are trying to evacuate the injured," said Nishchint Singh Negi, the Superintendent of Police, Sirmaur.

Local residents rushed to the site promptly and were the first to begin rescue efforts. Police, district administration and health department officials were later rushed to the spot to carry out relief operations. The injured were taken to nearby primary health centres, while those with critical injuries are being referred to hospitals in Nahan, Shimla and Chandigarh for further treatment.

The bus was found to be in a mangled state after the accident, as police officials said that it landed upside down as it fell into the gorge. The fatal accident generated severe panic among passengers as well as locals and onlookers, as some passengers were feared to have been trapped beneath the deserted vehicle.

The exact cause of the accident has not been ascertained yet, and further investigation is underway, police said.