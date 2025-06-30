8 Dead, Several Injured in Blast at Telangana Chemical Factory

Telangana: A major accident took place in Telangana on Monday when a fire broke out at the Sigachi Chemical Industry in Pashamylaram.

At least eight people lost their lives in this incident. According to officials, the fire started after a reactor inside the factory exploded.

Around 15 to 20 workers were also injured due to the blast and the fire that followed. The explosion caused the fire to spread quickly inside the factory, and many workers were trapped.

Fire officials said that 11 fire engines have been sent to the spot to bring the fire under control. Rescue and search teams are also at the site to find and evacuate any workers who may still be trapped inside the factory.