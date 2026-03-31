BREAKING: 8 Women Killed, Several Injured In Stampede At Temple In Bihar’s Nalanda

Nalanda: At least eight women were killed and several others injured in a stampede at the Sheetla Temple on Tuesday, triggered by heavy overcrowding during a religious gathering.

According to initial reports, hundreds of devotees had assembled at the temple in Maghra when the situation spiralled out of control, leading to a sudden rush and chaos. Several people were trampled in the ensuing stampede.

More than half a dozen people have reportedly sustained injuries, some of them critical, raising fears that the death toll could rise.

Police from the Dipnagar Police Station reached the spot soon after receiving information and began rescue operations. The injured were rushed to a nearby government facility, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

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