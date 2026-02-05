8 Indian Crew Members Detained in Iran From Seized Tanker Cleared for Release

New Delhi: In a significant development offering hope to distressed families, eight Indian seafarers detained in Iran since December 2025 have been cleared for release following a court order from the Iranian judiciary.

The 16 Indian crew members of the oil tanker M.T. Valiant Roar endured nearly two months of ordeal after the vessel was seized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on December 8 near Dibba port in UAE waters. Iranian authorities accused the ship of smuggling approximately 6,000 metric tonnes of fuel, an allegation strongly denied by the Dubai-based operator, Prime Tanker LLC.

The crew faced harsh conditions. 10 members were imprisoned in Bandar Abbas jail, while the remaining were confined aboard the crippled vessel with no electricity, unhygienic facilities, and serious health risks.

Families of the seafarers made emotional appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, urging the government to secure their loved ones' dignified return. The Indian government intervened at the highest levels, securing consular access for the detained men.

Advertisement

According to exclusive information and confirmation from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Iranian authorities have now released eight of the 16 Indian crew members. The released seafarers are:

1. Shoeb Akhter

2. Ansari Manzoor

3. Akash Kumar Singh

4. Ramesh Aro Derish Thasan

5. Gopal Chauhan

6. Divakar Puthi

7. Akash Gupta

8. Vishal Kumar

Advertisement

Of these, five were released on February 2, and three on February 3. Repatriation formalities are currently underway, pending final logistical clearances for their journey back to India.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated: "We've had consular access to the 16 sailors in Iran. Our officials in Bandar Abbas have met with them. Of those 16, eight people, according to the Iranian authorities, have been released and will be returning home. With regards to the remaining eight sailors, we are in touch with the Iranian authorities. We will see how best to support them..."

While this marks a welcome step and partial victory for diplomatic efforts, the ordeal is far from over. Eight Indian seafarers remain in custody or confinement in Iran, and their families continue to await similar good news.