8 Killed, 12 Injured After Car Collides With Lorry in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, PM Announces Ex-Gratia

Kurnool: At least eight people were killed and over a dozen others injured in a tragic road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district after a car collided with a lorry near Chilakaladona village in Mantralayam mandal, police said.

According to officials, five victims died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a hospital. Around 10 to 12 people sustained injuries in the crash and were immediately rushed to Emmiganur Government Hospital for medical care.

Preliminary information suggests that the victims were pilgrims from Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru region. The group was reportedly travelling when the accident occurred, though the exact cause of the collision is yet to be ascertained.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, and further details are awaited.

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Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives. In a statement shared by the Prime Minister’s Office, he conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia compensation of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the mishap.