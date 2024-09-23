Published 15:17 IST, September 23rd 2024
8 Persons Killed in Lightning Strike in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon
Eight persons, including some school children, were killed and one person was injured after being struck by lightning at a village in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon
