80 is Not the Age to Fight: SC Nudges Rani Kapur to Settle Legal Battle with Priya Kapur Over Sona Group Estate

The Supreme Court on Monday (April 27th, 2026) nudged Rani Kapur to take the mediation route with her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur over the multi-crore property dispute left behind by industrialist Sanjay Kapur upon his untimely death.

Upon hearing her plea, a bench led by Justice J B Pardiwala said, “It would be a long drawn litigation. The plaintiff is 80 years of age. It will be in the interest of parties if they go for mediation and decide the issue peacefully.” The court further added, “We shall hear the matter on merits; however, we shall encourage mediation.”

Why is Rani Kapur fighting Priya Kapur in court?

This case is essentially a high-stakes family feud over the Sona Group fortune left behind by industrialist Sanjay Kapur. At the center of the drama is Rani Kapur, who is locked in a bitter legal battle with her own family. She claims that a family trust was set up behind her back—or at least unfairly—to strip her of her rightful inheritance and assets.

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After the Delhi High Court turned down her request to "freeze" the estate and protect her interests while the case plays out, she decided to take the fight all the way to the Supreme Court. She’s essentially asking the top judges to step in and make sure her family doesn't move or spend the money before the court can decide who it actually belongs to.

Rani claims that her family took advantage of her when she was at her most vulnerable. Back in 2017, while she was recovering from a stroke, she says she was pressured into signing a stack of documents—some of which were even blank—under the guise of "standard paperwork." She alleges that her late son, Sunjay Kapur, and his wife, Priya, used her medical condition as a window to quietly shift her assets into the family trust.

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The situation went from bad to worse after Sunjay passed away last year. Rani says that since his death, Priya has taken the reins of the major family businesses, effectively cutting Rani out of the loop and leaving her with absolutely nothing from the family estate.