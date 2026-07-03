8.1-Km Corridor, 3.14-Km Tunnel: How Delhi's New ₹6,970-Crore Project Will Boost Connectivity

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved the construction of an 8.1-km-long six-lane corridor connecting the Dwarka Expressway (NH-248BB) with Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj at an estimated cost of ₹6,969.67 crore.

The project, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), is aimed at reducing travel time, improving connectivity between West and South Delhi, and easing congestion at several major traffic bottlenecks.

3.14-km Twin-Tube Tunnel to Pass Beneath Southern Ridge

A key highlight of the project is a 3.14 km twin-tube tunnel, nearly 1.98 km of which will pass beneath the ecologically sensitive Southern Ridge Forest using Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) technology.

According to the government, constructing the tunnel underground will minimise surface disruption while preserving the forest ecosystem.

Advertisement

The tunnel will begin from the Shiv Murti Interchange and end near the junction of Nelson Mandela Marg and Mahipalpur-Chhatarpur Road.

How Will the Corridor Help?

Once completed, the corridor is expected to significantly improve connectivity between West Delhi and South Delhi.

Advertisement

The project will provide faster travel for commuters coming from Gurugram, Dwarka, IGI Airport and West Delhi towards Vasant Kunj and adjoining areas.

The government also said the corridor will integrate with the proposed AIIMS-Mahipalpur Elevated Corridor, which will eventually connect with the Barapullah Elevated Road, improving access to East Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida.

Flyovers, Elevated Roads to Ease Congestion

Apart from the tunnel, the project includes several infrastructure upgrades to decongest busy intersections.

These include:

A 1.8-km elevated road along Nelson Mandela Marg.

An additional flyover connecting Chhatarpur to Mahipalpur.

An elevated U-turn structure to improve traffic movement towards Chhatarpur.

Multiple elevated sections and approach ramps to ensure seamless traffic flow.

The total 8.1-km corridor comprises 3.14 km of tunnel, 0.98 km of tunnel approach ramps, 2.556 km of elevated roads, 0.554 km of retaining wall approaches, and 0.87 km of at-grade road.

Employment Boost Expected

According to the government, the highway project is expected to generate nearly 7.54 lakh person-days of direct employment and around 9.8 lakh person-days of indirect employment during construction.