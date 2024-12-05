8th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Big Central Govt Employees Should Not Ignore

8th Pay Commission: The Finance Ministry recently clarified its stance on the issue, stating that there is no proposal under consideration to form the 8th CPC. | Image: Unsplash

8th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Days after the Finance Ministry declared that there was no proposal under consideration for forming the 8th Pay Commission, the National Council (Staff Side) Joint Consultative Machinery (NC JCM) has called for its immediate constitution. In a letter dated December 3, NC JCM Secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra urged the Union Cabinet Secretary to initiate the process, citing a delay in wage and pension revisions due since January 1, 2026.

Mishra highlighted the significance of maintaining the 10-year cycle for pay revisions, a tradition upheld since the 4th Pay Commission in 1986. The letter noted that it has been nine years since the implementation of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations and stressed the necessity of adhering to the established timeline.

Unanswered Plea from June 2024

Referring to an earlier request submitted on June 3, 2024, Mishra lamented the lack of response from the government. “It has been over six months since we requested the government to constitute the 8th CPC. Unfortunately, no positive action has been taken,” he wrote, emphasizing the urgency of the matter.

Timeline Challenges Highlighted

Drawing attention to procedural timelines, Mishra noted that previous pay commissions have taken nearly two years to finalize their reports, followed by another three to six months for government implementation. He warned that with only a year left before the next revision, further delays could disrupt this cycle.

“The 7th CPC was constituted almost two years before its implementation. A similar approach is needed now to ensure timely recommendations and execution,” Mishra wrote, urging the government to expedite the process.

Over 1 Crore Employees and Pensioners Await Updates

The delay affects approximately 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners who are keenly awaiting updates on the formation of the 8th CPC. The issue holds significant importance for this demographic, as it directly impacts their pay, allowances, and pension benefits.

Finance Ministry Denies Proposal for 8th Pay Commission

The Finance Ministry recently clarified its stance on the issue, stating that there is no proposal under consideration to form the 8th CPC. Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, confirmed this in the Rajya Sabha, a response that left many employees and pensioners disheartened.

Call for Action Directed to PM and FM