8th Pay Commission Pay Hike Explained: Rs 69,000 Demand, 3.83 Fitment Factor, DA, Arrears & Salary Formula

New Delhi: A fresh round of salary revision for lakhs of government employees is back in focus as the proposed 8th Pay Commission gathers momentum. With employee unions pushing for a sharp hike, the big question is simple: how much will salaries actually increase?

Here’s a clear and simple breakdown to help you understand what’s happening.

What is the 8th Pay Commission?

The Pay Commission is a panel set up roughly every 10 years to revise salaries, pensions and allowances of central government employees. The current one-the eighth since Independence-was constituted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It will decide:

Advertisement

New salary structure

Pension revisions

Allowances like HRA, travel, risk pay

Advertisement

Impact on government spending

Why is everyone talking about Rs 69,000?

The headline demand comes from the National Council–JCM (staff side)-the official body representing employees. They have proposed:

Minimum salary: Rs 18,000 → Rs 69,000

Fitment factor: 2.57 → 3.83

What is the Fitment Factor?

Think of it as a multiplier.

Formula: New Basic Salary = Current Basic Salary × Fitment Factor

Let’s say your current basic salary is Rs 18,000.

Scenario 1: Conservative estimate (factor 2.6)

Rs 18,000 × 2.6 = Rs 46,800

Scenario 2: Moderate estimate (factor 3.0)

Rs 18,000 × 3.0 = Rs 54,000

Scenario 3: JCM demand (factor 3.83)

Rs 18,000 × 3.83 = Rs 68,940 (~Rs 69,000)

That’s how the Rs 69,000 figure is being calculated.

How much hike is realistic?

Here’s the reality check:

Previous commissions took 2–3 years to implement

Government usually negotiates down demands

A fitment factor between 2.6–3.0 is seen as more realistic by experts

So, while Rs 69,000 is possible on paper, the final number could be lower.

What about Dearness Allowance (DA)?

DA is extra money added to salary to fight inflation.

Right now:

DA is separate

Revised twice a year

What may change:

DA could be merged into basic pay

This would increase:

Basic salary

Pension

Gratuity

But this is still speculation, not confirmed.

Will you get arrears?

Yes, if the new pay is applied from an earlier date.

Example: New salary starts from Jan 2026 but implemented in 2027

You get back pay (arrears) for the gap period.

Historically 6th Pay Commission gave large arrears (Rs 70,000+ for some)

7th Pay Commission gave smaller payouts due to quicker rollout

What about pensions?

Pension is directly linked to basic pay.

Current: Minimum pension ~Rs 9,000

Expected:

Could rise to Rs 22,500–Rs 25,000+ depending on final formula

There are also demands to:

Restore Old Pension Scheme (OPS)

Increase pension periodically

Reduce commutation recovery period

Where things stand right now

The commission is:

Collecting feedback from stakeholders

Holding consultations (April 2026 meetings ongoing)

Yet to submit final recommendations

Final call will be taken by the government after the report.

The Final Story is

Salary hikes are coming but not final yet

Rs 69,000 minimum pay is a demand, not confirmed

Fitment factor will decide everything

Realistic hike likely 20%–40% range for most employees