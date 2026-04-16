8th Pay Commission Pay Hike Explained: Rs 69,000 Demand, 3.83 Fitment Factor, DA, Arrears & Salary Formula
Latest 8th Pay Commission news highlights NC-JCM memorandum demanding ₹69,000 minimum pay with a 3.83 fitment factor. Understand how pay hike, DA merger, arrears, pension revision and salary structure are decided, and what it means for 50 lakh central government employees.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: A fresh round of salary revision for lakhs of government employees is back in focus as the proposed 8th Pay Commission gathers momentum. With employee unions pushing for a sharp hike, the big question is simple: how much will salaries actually increase?
Here’s a clear and simple breakdown to help you understand what’s happening.
What is the 8th Pay Commission?
The Pay Commission is a panel set up roughly every 10 years to revise salaries, pensions and allowances of central government employees. The current one-the eighth since Independence-was constituted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
It will decide:
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New salary structure
Pension revisions
Allowances like HRA, travel, risk pay
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Impact on government spending
Why is everyone talking about Rs 69,000?
The headline demand comes from the National Council–JCM (staff side)-the official body representing employees. They have proposed:
Minimum salary: Rs 18,000 → Rs 69,000
Fitment factor: 2.57 → 3.83
What is the Fitment Factor?
Think of it as a multiplier.
Formula: New Basic Salary = Current Basic Salary × Fitment Factor
Let’s say your current basic salary is Rs 18,000.
Scenario 1: Conservative estimate (factor 2.6)
Rs 18,000 × 2.6 = Rs 46,800
Scenario 2: Moderate estimate (factor 3.0)
Rs 18,000 × 3.0 = Rs 54,000
Scenario 3: JCM demand (factor 3.83)
Rs 18,000 × 3.83 = Rs 68,940 (~Rs 69,000)
That’s how the Rs 69,000 figure is being calculated.
How much hike is realistic?
Here’s the reality check:
Previous commissions took 2–3 years to implement
Government usually negotiates down demands
A fitment factor between 2.6–3.0 is seen as more realistic by experts
So, while Rs 69,000 is possible on paper, the final number could be lower.
What about Dearness Allowance (DA)?
DA is extra money added to salary to fight inflation.
Right now:
DA is separate
Revised twice a year
What may change:
DA could be merged into basic pay
This would increase:
Basic salary
Pension
Gratuity
But this is still speculation, not confirmed.
Will you get arrears?
Yes, if the new pay is applied from an earlier date.
Example: New salary starts from Jan 2026 but implemented in 2027
You get back pay (arrears) for the gap period.
Historically 6th Pay Commission gave large arrears (Rs 70,000+ for some)
7th Pay Commission gave smaller payouts due to quicker rollout
What about pensions?
Pension is directly linked to basic pay.
Current: Minimum pension ~Rs 9,000
Expected:
Could rise to Rs 22,500–Rs 25,000+ depending on final formula
There are also demands to:
Restore Old Pension Scheme (OPS)
Increase pension periodically
Reduce commutation recovery period
Where things stand right now
The commission is:
Collecting feedback from stakeholders
Holding consultations (April 2026 meetings ongoing)
Yet to submit final recommendations
Final call will be taken by the government after the report.
The Final Story is
Salary hikes are coming but not final yet
Rs 69,000 minimum pay is a demand, not confirmed
Fitment factor will decide everything
Realistic hike likely 20%–40% range for most employees
For now, expectations are high but the final numbers will depend on how much the government is willing to stretch its budget.
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