8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: When Will Revised Pay Come Into Effect For Central Govt Employees?

8th Pay Commission Latest News Update: The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , recently gave the green light to the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission. This decision has sparked discussions regarding the much-awaited salary hike for central government employees and its implementation date. While an official confirmation is awaited, reports suggest the basic pay may rise significantly, from the current ₹18,000 per month to ₹51,480 per month. But when will this change take effect?

When Will the 8th Pay Commission Come Into Effect?

The tenure of the 7th Pay Commission is set to end on January 1, 2026, a decade after its implementation on January 1, 2016. While announcing the implementation of 8th Pay Commission, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had stated that the 8th Pay Commission is scheduled for implementation on January 1, 2026, ensuring that its recommendations are ready before the conclusion of the 7th Pay Commission period.

Central government employees can expect to see the increased salaries reflected in their February 2026 paychecks, which will include the revised pay for January 2026.

Current Status of the 8th Pay Commission

As of now, the 8th Pay Commission is yet to begin its work since the key appointments for its functioning are pending. The Union Government has announced that a chairman and two members for the commission will be appointed soon. This marks the initial step in the process of implementing revised salary recommendations for government employees.

Will State Employees Benefit from the 8th Pay Commission?

State government employees are not automatically entitled to the benefits of the Central Pay Commission’s recommendations. Each state has the discretion to adopt, modify, or reject the salary revisions proposed by the Central Government. While some states align their pay structure with the recommendations, others may choose an independent approach based on their financial resources and administrative priorities.

Expected Salary Hike: What’s in Store for Employees?