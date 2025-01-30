Published 21:19 IST, January 30th 2025
8th Pay Commission: What is the Expected Salary Hike For Level 1 to 10 Employees
The 8th Pay Commission is expected to be established by 2026, following the conclusion of the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations.
8th Pay Commission Latest News Update: The Union Cabinet has approved the 8th Pay Commission, which will recommend salary and pension revisions for central government employees. The revised pay structure is expected to be implemented next year, following the submission of recommendations by the pay panel. Currently, the salaries of central government employees are based on the 7th Pay Commission, which came into effect in 2016. The upcoming revisions will be determined by the ‘fitment factor'.
Understanding the Fitment Factor
The fitment factor is a multiplier used to revise the salaries of government employees and the pensions of retirees.
Under the 7th Pay Commission, the central government used a fitment factor of 2.57, which led to an increase in the minimum salary from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000. With every new pay commission, changes are made to salaries and pensions. Currently, central employees receive salaries based on a fitment factor of 2.57. If this factor is increased to 2.86, there could be a significant rise in basic salaries.
For example:
- Current minimum basic salary: ₹18,000
- Revised minimum basic salary with a fitment factor of 2.86: ₹51,480
8th Pay Commission: Expected Salary Revisions for Central Govt Employees (As per media reports)
Level 1 (Peons, Attendants, Support Staff)
- Current Basic Pay: ₹18,000
- Revised Basic Pay: ₹51,480
- Increase: ₹33,480
Level 2 (Lower Division Clerks)
- Current Basic Pay: ₹19,900
- Revised Basic Pay: ₹56,914
- Increase: ₹37,014
Level 3 (Constables, Skilled Public Service Staff)
- Current Basic Pay: ₹21,700
- Revised Basic Pay: ₹62,062
- Increase: ₹40,362
Level 4 (Grade D Stenographers, Junior Clerks)
- Current Basic Pay: ₹25,500
- Revised Basic Pay: ₹72,930
- Increase: ₹47,430
Level 5 (Senior Clerks, Higher-Level Technical Staff)
- Current Basic Pay: ₹29,200
- Revised Basic Pay: ₹83,512
- Increase: ₹54,312
Level 6 (Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors)
- Current Basic Pay: ₹35,400
- Revised Basic Pay: ₹1,01,244
- Increase: ₹65,844
Level 7 (Superintendents, Section Officers, Assistant Engineers)
- Current Basic Pay: ₹44,900
- Revised Basic Pay: ₹1,28,414
- Increase: ₹83,514
Level 8 (Senior Section Officers, Assistant Audit Officers)
- Current Basic Pay: ₹47,600
- Revised Basic Pay: ₹1,36,136
- Increase: ₹88,536
Level 9 (Deputy Superintendents of Police, Accounts Officers)
- Current Basic Pay: ₹53,100
- Revised Basic Pay: ₹1,51,866
- Increase: ₹98,766
Level 10 (Group A Officers, Entry-Level Civil Services)
- Current Basic Pay: ₹56,100
- Revised Basic Pay: ₹1,60,446
- Increase: ₹1,04,346
With these projected salary hikes, central government employees can expect a massive boost in their earnings once the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations are implemented.
