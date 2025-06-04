BREAKING: 9 Dead, 2 Injured as Cement Trolley Crushes Eco Van Near Madhya Pradesh's Meghnagar

Bhopal: A tragic road accident near Meghnagar town in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district claimed nine lives early Wednesday morning after a cement-laden trolley overturned and crushed an Eco van carrying 11 passengers.

The horrifying mishap took place around 3 am, when the speeding trolley lost control and flipped over, landing directly on the van. The impact was so severe that nine people died on the spot.

Two others sustained serious injuries and were immediately rushed to Thandla Civil Hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be critical.

Police and emergency teams reached the scene shortly after the accident. Senior police officials, including the Superintendent of Police (SP), also arrived to oversee the rescue and investigation operations.