9 Female Cadets Create History at Indian Military Academy with Direct Permanent Commission

Dehradun: In a landmark moment for gender integration in the Indian armed forces, nine women cadets have become the first to pass out from the prestigious Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, marking a significant milestone in the Army's evolution.

These trailblazing officers, who entered the IMA after successfully completing their training at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, will be commissioned as Lieutenant on the day of the Passing Out Parade. Notably, they will receive direct Permanent Commission in the Indian Army--the first batch of women officers to do so without first serving under the Short Service Commission (SSC) route.

"This is not just a personal achievement for us, but a testament to the changing face of the Indian Army," said one of the graduating women cadets, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the formal ceremony. "We trained alongside our male counterparts at NDA and now at IMA, proving that merit and determination know no gender,"

Breaking Barriers

Until now, women joining the Indian Army as officers typically entered through the SSC route, serving for a fixed period before becoming eligible to apply for Permanent Commission based on performance and vacancies. The induction of these nine officers through the NDA-IMA route represents a structural shift, offering them the same long-term career prospects, leadership opportunities, and stability as their male counterparts from the outset.

Advertisement

The development follows progressive policy reforms by the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Army to enhance the role of women in combat and command positions. Women have been serving in various capacities in the forces, but their entry into the rigorous, fully integrated training pipeline at NDA and IMA underscores a commitment to equality of opportunity.

Defence analysts view this as a natural progression from the Supreme Court's landmark rulings and government initiatives that opened permanent commissions and combat roles for women.

Advertisement

Rigorous Training Journey

The nine cadets underwent the same demanding curriculum as male cadets, including physical endurance tests, tactical exercises, leadership drills, and academic modules. Sources at IMA confirmed that the women performed exceptionally well, with some earning distinctions in specific disciplines.

The Passing Out Parade at IMA, a time-honoured ceremony steeped in tradition, will see these officers march shoulder-to-shoulder with their male batchmates before receiving their commissions from the reviewing officer--expected to be a senior dignitary from the armed forces or the government.

This historic batch not only breaks new ground for women in the Army but also highlights the growing acceptance of mixed-gender training at India's premier defence academies. With more women now opting for defence services through the NDA entrance examination, officials anticipate larger cohorts in the coming years.