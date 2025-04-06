9 Nations, 44 Naval Personnel: Rajnath Singh Flags off INS Sunayna from Karnataka's Karwar

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday flagged off INS Sunayna from the strategically-important Karwar naval base in Karnataka. The warship is sailing under the Indian Navy’s unique initiative named Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR, a mission focused on Security and Growth for All in the Region.

What makes this mission special is the presence of 44 personnel from nine friendly countries onboard. These personnel, representing various navies and maritime forces, will take part in joint training and exchange of best practices to promote collective maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Calling the initiative a milestone for India’s maritime diplomacy, Singh said that the IOS SAGAR mission is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s vision of “Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions” or MAHASAGAR. The aim is to work hand-in-hand with neighbouring countries to ensure peace, stability, and inclusive growth in the region.

During his visit to the Karwar base, Singh also inaugurated newly-developed infrastructure facilities under Project Seabird, the Indian Navy’s biggest infrastructure expansion project, aimed at boosting India’s naval strength in the Arabian Sea.

As part of its journey, INS Sunayna will travel to ports in East Africa and conduct joint training with navies from the Western Indian Ocean. The mission will also focus on skill development, building stronger maritime ties, and reinforcing India’s commitment to cooperative regional security.

Sharing a message on social media platform X, the Defence Minister’s office said: “IOS SAGAR will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the Indian Ocean Region, reaffirming India’s commitment to build stronger ties with its maritime neighbours and working towards a safer, more inclusive and secure maritime environment.”

Earlier on Friday, Singh’s office had announced his Karwar visit, calling it a key step in strengthening India’s naval power and commitment to expanding critical defence infrastructure.