9-Year-Old Indian Girl Wins Prestigious Global Acclaim For Capturing Peafowl Moment in Rajasthan

Faridabad: In a remarkable feat that highlights the sharp eye of a young talent, nine-year-old Shreyovi Mehta from Faridabad has earned international recognition as runner-up in the 10 Years and Under category of the renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year (WPY) competition, organised by the Natural History Museum in London.

Mehta’s award-winning photograph, titled In the Spotlight, captures a serene and striking moment featuring two Indian peafowl (peahens) silhouetted under a canopy of trees in Rajasthan’s Keoladeo National Park. The image, taken during a casual morning walk with her parents, showcases the birds bathed in soft, golden dawn light, creating a dramatic and ethereal composition that stood out among nearly 60,000 entries from around the world.

Keoladeo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site near Bharatpur, is celebrated for its rich avian biodiversity. While it draws thousands of migratory waterbirds in winter, Indian peafowl are year-round residents, often seen roosting in tall trees and becoming more active at dawn and dusk.

According to accounts from the competition, young Shreyovi spotted the perfect scene while exploring the forest paths. She quickly borrowed her father’s camera, got down low for a unique ground-level perspective, and clicked what she later described as the birds “looking perfect for a picture.” The final result, shot on a Canon EOS R5 with a 100-500mm lens (1/800 sec at f/10, ISO 1600), beautifully frames the peafowl against a misty, peachy backdrop, evoking a sense of quiet drama in nature.

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Shreyovi, a student at Shiv Nadar School in Faridabad, comes from a family deeply passionate about wildlife. Her parents are established wildlife professionals, and she has been immersed in nature photography from a very young age. This achievement makes her one of the youngest Indians to gain recognition in the globally prestigious WPY contest, often referred to as the “Oscars of wildlife photography.”

Her success has been celebrated widely in India, with many hailing it as an inspiring example of how curiosity, patience, and a child’s fresh perspective can capture moments that even seasoned photographers might overlook. Shreyovi’s image not only highlights the beauty of India’s natural heritage but also underscores the importance of encouraging young minds to connect with the wild.

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