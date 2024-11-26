92 Per Cent Work Of Telangana Caste Survey Completed: CM Revanth Reddy

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday that 92 per cent of the caste survey work in his state has been done and asserted that the Congress is completing the task of providing social justice.

Addressing the party's 'Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan' at the Talkatora Stadium here, Reddy highlighted that through the Constitution, the poor were given reservation, the people got the right to vote and many other rights including education and employment were also extended.

"All this was done by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mrs. Indira Gandhi. Not only this, the 'Agriculture Ceiling Act' was brought for the farmers, an attempt was made to increase their respect by giving land to every poor," he said.

In the next phase of social justice, many works were done during the time of Rajiv Gandhi to PV Narasimha Rao, he said and pointed out that the Mandal Commission was implemented and women were given reservation in local bodies.

"Now in this journey, Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have raised the issue of caste census, so that people can get their rights. Rahul Gandhi had promised a caste census in Telangana. The work of caste census in Telangana has been completed 92 per cent," he said.

"We are completing the work of social justice because it is necessary to give rights to the people," Reddy said.

"There are two families in the country. One is (PM Narendra) Modi's family, which is engaged in destroying the Constitution. Second, Rahul ji's family, which is engaged in saving the Constitution," he said.

The movement for the protection of the Constitution should not be limited to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi but everyone should be part of it, he added.

Earlier in the day, Reddy met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence. He also met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and congratulated her on her byelection win from Wayanad.

Reddy also met Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and discussed issues regarding his state.