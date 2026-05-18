96-Hour Heatwave Alert For Jaisalmer, Barmer As Mercury Nears 50°C

Jaisalmer: Severe heatwave conditions continued to grip several districts of western Rajasthan, including Jaisalmer, one of the hottest desert regions in the country. Jaisalmer and Barmer remained among the worst-affected districts, with Jaisalmer witnessing an intense heatwave.

The scorching sun and relentless hot winds severely disrupted normal life, leaving residents struggling under extreme weather conditions.

With temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow heatwave alert and warned that the mercury could rise to 47 degrees Celsius in the coming days. The intensity of the heat was evident from reports of mobile phones overheating and shutting down.

Amid the severe heat, the situation in Jaisalmer during the afternoon resembled a curfew-like atmosphere, with roads and markets remaining largely deserted. Locals said that although the recorded temperature stood at 46 degrees Celsius, it felt closer to 50 degrees. Efforts to escape the oppressive heat have largely failed, while concerns among residents continue to grow as heatwave conditions are expected to persist over the next 96 hours.

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Hot winds begin blowing after 10 am and continue until 7-8 pm, while the blazing sun and rising temperatures have left streets and marketplaces nearly empty. People have been forced to remain indoors during peak afternoon hours.

The Health Department has advised residents to avoid venturing outdoors during the afternoon, stay adequately hydrated, and wear light cotton clothing. Special precautions have been recommended for children, the elderly, and those suffering from illnesses.

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The Animal Husbandry Department has also issued an advisory urging livestock owners to keep animals in shaded areas, ensure adequate water supply, and avoid grazing during the afternoon hours.