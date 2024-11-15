Published 00:15 IST, November 15th 2024
97 Schools In Sikkim To Close Due to Low Student Enrolment, Check Details
The Sikkim government has decided to close 97 schools after the current semester due to low student enrolment, Education Minister Raju Basnet said on Thursday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
97 schools in Sikkim to be closed due to low student enrolment | Image: Pexels
