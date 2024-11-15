sb.scorecardresearch
  • 97 Schools In Sikkim To Close Due to Low Student Enrolment, Check Details

Published 00:15 IST, November 15th 2024

97 Schools In Sikkim To Close Due to Low Student Enrolment, Check Details

The Sikkim government has decided to close 97 schools after the current semester due to low student enrolment, Education Minister Raju Basnet said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
97 schools in Sikkim to be closed due to low student enrolment
97 schools in Sikkim to be closed due to low student enrolment | Image: Pexels
Gangtok