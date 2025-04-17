‘99 Paise For 21 Acres, Thinking of Starting My Own Empire': TCS Land Deal Leaves Internet Fuming

Visakhapatnam: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of India’s largest IT companies, is facing flak online after the Andhra Pradesh government approved the allocation of 21.16 acres of land to the company for a token lease of just 99 paise.

The decision, which was cleared by the state Cabinet, has triggered widespread outrage across social media, with users questioning the rationale behind the near-free land grant.

The land, located at IT Hill Number 3 in Visakhapatnam, is intended for a ₹1,370 crore TCS IT campus that is expected to generate 12,000 jobs. While the move is being pitched as a major boost to employment and the tech ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh, many citizens are calling it a case of "corporate welfare" at the expense of public assets.

“TCS getting 21.6 acres for 99 paise? At this rate, I’m thinking of buying land in Andhra Pradesh and starting my own tech empire,” one user posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another sarcastically asked, “How will 99 paise be paid through a bank transaction?”

While a third vented, “Freebies for the poor and corporates, only the middle class getting taxed heavily.

Critics argued that such "token" leases, while often used to attract big investments, raise questions about transparency, valuation, and equitable access to resources.

Some pointed out the glaring contrast between the market value of land in urban Visakhapatnam and the symbolic lease amount being charged to a billion-dollar corporation.

Defenders of the deal, however, cited the employment and long-term returns through economic activity and ancillary development. Officials claimed the project will bring significant benefits to the state’s IT infrastructure and make Visakhapatnam a key tech destination.

Still, the optics of handing over prime government land for less than a rupee — especially in a state with pressing needs for public services, affordable housing, and urban development — has clearly not gone down well with a section of the public.