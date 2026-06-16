A Cheaper Way to Fly Air India? Here’s What the Airline Is No Longer Including

Air India on Tuesday announced the introduction of a new ‘Basic’ fare category for select domestic routes, offering passengers a lower-cost travel option without complimentary meals. The move is part of the airline’s effort to provide greater flexibility and choice to customers while also exploring ways to manage rising operating costs.

The new airfare range is being tested on a limited basis and will be available in Economy Class on select domestic flights. Air India stated that the Basic fare is completely voluntary and will not replace any of its existing pricing categories.

Passengers will continue to have access to the airline's Value, Classic, and Flex price options, which all include complimentary meals and progressively higher levels of bundled amenities and services. According to the airline, the Basic fare is designed for travellers who prioritise affordability and prefer to pay only for the services they need.

What the Basic fare includes

The new pricing structure provides customers with a 15 kg checked baggage allowance and a 7 kg cabin baggage allowance.

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Complimentary tea and coffee will continue to be served onboard, but meals will not be included with the ticket. Travellers can purchase meals up to 24 hours before departure.

Meal selections include vegetarian, non-vegetarian, Jain, and diabetic meals.

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Air India stated that if a passenger's flight is rescheduled or they are switched to another airline, any pre-purchased meals will be automatically transferred to the new flight. If the dinner cannot be supplied for any reason, you will receive a full refund.

Currently, the Basic fare can only be booked through Air India’s direct channels, including its website, mobile application, contact centre and airport ticketing offices.

Pilot rollout and customer feedback to determine future

The airline stated that the Basic ticket is now being tested on select domestic routes as part of a pilot program. Air India would consider consumer responses and input before choosing whether to expand or discontinue the product.

The new category expands on Air India's existing branded pricing families, Value, Classic, and Flex, which were introduced in 2024 as part of the airline's larger push to simplify and improve its consumer offers.

In a statement, the airline stated that the decision represents its "pro-consumer approach" by acknowledging that different travelers have different tastes. By separating key services, Air India claims to be allowing price-conscious consumers to pay just for what they use, while maintaining full-service choices for passengers who prefer an all-inclusive travel experience.

The airline also stated that its fare families are meant to offer clearly defined bundles of products and services, allowing passengers to choose the choice that best meets their needs.

Part of broader cost-control efforts

The announcement comes amid reports that Air India is projecting losses of more than ₹22,000 crore in FY26, leading to a wider review of cost-control measures across the airline.

Among the possibilities being discussed are separating in-flight services such as meals from ticket rates and allowing business class passengers to purchase lounge access separately rather than combined with premium fares.

However, Air India argued that the Basic fare is intended to provide consumers with more choice and pricing flexibility rather than reduce existing services.