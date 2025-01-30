'A Crowd Surged and I Got Crushed Under It': Maha Kumbh Stampede Survivors Recount Chaos

Prayagraj: "I was waiting for my turn when suddenly, a crowd surged and I got crushed under it," Prashant Patel, who was injured in the Maha Kumbh stampede, said on Thursday as he recounted the chaos that unfolded at the Sangam area.

Patel is among the 36 injured devotees who are undergoing treatment at SRN Hospital here.

At the hospital, many survivors were able to recall the horrific incident that took place early Wednesday morning, while some have no recollection at all of what happened.

Most of the survivors PTI spoke to remembered waiting for the 'Brahma Muhurta' (auspicious hour) to take a holy dip, while some said they were preparing for their turn after ensuring their family members had bathed.

"I had checked my mobile and saw that the auspicious bathing time was at 4:15 am. I was waiting for it when suddenly, a crowd surged, and I got crushed under it. After that, I remember nothing," he said.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in a pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. The incident took place between 1-2 am due to the pressure of the crowd who broke barricades and jumped to the other side, crushing those waiting there, police had said.

"The auspicious bathing time started at 4:15 am. I was waiting for it when suddenly, a crowd surged and I got crushed under it. After that, I remember nothing," said Patel, who had his eye bandaged.

Patel, an apprentice with Indian Railways in Jhansi, had taken leave to visit the Sangam for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya.

"I am being well cared for here. Medicines, food, and water are being provided on time," he told PTI.

A senior delegation of state government, including Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar, visited the injured at Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital on the MG Road here. The officials interacted with the victims and told them that "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued clear instructions that no effort should be spared in their treatment".

Archana, who had travelled from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, for the Mauni Amavasya 'snan' (bath), shuddered as she recalled the horrific moments.

"We were preparing for the Sangam bath when, all of a sudden, the crowd surged. I don't know how many people trampled over me," she said.

She sustained injuries to her lower back and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Among the injured is 75-year-old Sukha Devi. Her son, Ram Prasad Yadav, narrated how he had safely seated his mother near the ghat after she had finished her bath. He handed her a bag containing clothes, a mobile phone, and some cash before stepping away for his own dip.

"Just as I went for my bath, the crowd came surging in and mercilessly trampled my mother. She suffered chest injuries," he said.

Lying on another hospital bed, Navang Devi from Dumri Chhapia, Bihar, is unable to recall anything about the tragedy.

"I remember nothing. I don't even know what happened," she said.

Devi is so disoriented that she is unable to recall her home address, making it difficult for hospital authorities to contact her family.

Dr Sonu Singh at SRN Hospital said that efforts are underway to contact Devi's family through various channels.