A Day After BJP Wins Bengal, Bulldozers Raze Illegal Shops at Kolkata's Iconic New Market in Late-Night Drive

Kolkata: In a swift overnight operation, municipal authorities deployed bulldozers to demolish several illegal shops and encroachments in the historic Hogg Market, also known as New Market, located in Dharmatala, Kolkata’s bustling central commercial hub.

The action, which began late last night and continued into the early hours, targeted structures built in violation of market regulations within the iconic colonial-era marketplace. Eyewitnesses reported heavy machinery moving through the narrow lanes of the century-old market complex as civic teams cleared unauthorised extensions and temporary shops that had mushroomed over time.

New Market, established in 1874 and renamed Hogg Market after its architect, remains one of Kolkata’s most visited commercial landmarks, famed for its vintage architecture, diverse shops, and vibrant shopping experience. However, repeated complaints about congestion, safety hazards, and unregulated constructions had prompted the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to initiate this clearance drive.

Senior officials indicated that the operation was part of a larger effort to restore order and preserve the heritage character of the market.

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Local traders expressed mixed reactions. While some welcomed the removal of unfair competition from illegal setups, others voiced concerns over the sudden nature of the drive and potential livelihood impact on small vendors operating in the grey zone.

The KMC is expected to issue a detailed statement today regarding the extent of the demolition and future plans for the affected area, including possible rehabilitation or regulated vending zones. Authorities have also appealed to shop owners to cooperate with the drive and adhere to approved layouts.

