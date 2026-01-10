'A Day Will Come When A Hijab-Clad Daughter Will Become India's PM': Owaisi On Constitution's Inclusivity | Image: X

Solapur: Highlighting the inclusivity of the Indian Constitution, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi said that one day a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of India.

Speaking at the election meeting in Solapur, Maharashtra, on Friday, Owaisi argued that such inclusivity is not offered in Pakistan's constitution, which restricts people of other religions from holding top posts.

"The constitution of Pakistan clearly states that a person belonging to only one religion can become the Prime Minister of the country. Baba Sahib's constitution says that any citizen of India can become Prime Minister, CM, or mayor. It is my dream that a day will come when a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of this country," he said.

Owaisi further said that those who "spread hate against Muslims will come to an end" and when love becomes common, people will realise “how their people's mind was poisoned.”

"The hate that you are spreading against Muslims, this will not go on for long. Those who spread hate will come to an end. When love becomes common, then they will realise how people's mind was poisoned," he said.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla sharply reacted to Owaisi's remarks, challenging him to make a 'Pasmanda' muslim or hijab-clad woman the president of AIMIM.

"Hijabwali will become PM says Miyaan Owaisi. Miyaan Owaisi - constitution stops nobody but I challenge you to make a Pasmanda or Hijabwali as your president of AIMIM first," Poonawalla said in a post on X.

Earlier, Owaisi slammed former Home Minister P Chidambaram for strengthening stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which has resulted in prolonged incarceration of undertrial prisoners, including scholars Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

The Supreme Court did not grant bail to two undertrial accused, and the Supreme Court explained why it did not grant bail. During the UPA government, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act was amended, and included a definition of what constitutes terrorism."

"Using this very basis of 'by any other means', which the Congress had legislated, and about which I had already said that it would be misused, today two young men, who are in jail for five and a half years, didn't get bail. The people who made the law were from the Congress, and the Home Minister was Chidambaram. Has any leader of the Congress ever been in jail for one year, two years, or five and a half years since independence?" he added.