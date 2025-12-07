'A Loud Blast...Then Panic’: Security Guards Recall Goa's Birch Nightclub Tragedy

Eyewitnesses have recalled hearing a loud explosion moments before a massive fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane, which lead to chaos as people tried to escape the premises. | Image: Republic

Goa: At least 25 people were killed and several others injured after a massive fire broke out at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa’s Arpora late Saturday night, reportedly triggered by a cylinder explosion. Preliminary reports suggest several victims were trapped inside the basement and kitchen area with limited exit access, with most deaths caused by suffocation rather than burns.

Eyewitnesses have recalled hearing a loud explosion moments before a massive fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane, which lead to chaos as people tried to escape the premises.

A security guard who works at a restaurant near the one where the fire broke out told ANI, "...We heard a massive explosion. We later learned that the fire broke out after a cylinder blast..".

“We heard a massive explosion. We later learned that the fire broke out after a cylinder blast,” he said, adding that the blast caused panic among people nearby.

Advertisement

Another guard, Sanjay Kumar Gupta, who was stationed at the gate of the nightclub, said the crowd had just started gathering when the fire erupted.

“The incident happened between 11 pm and 12 am. Suddenly, there was a fire… I was at the gate”, he said. Gupta added that the venue was expecting a performance shortly.

Advertisement

“A DJ, a dancer was going to come here, and it was about to get really crowded”.

According to him, the fire spread quickly, and people rushed toward the exits as smoke filled the building. Emergency teams arrived soon after and started rescue and evacuation efforts.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant termed the incident “deeply painful” and flagged serious violations in fire-safety compliance as investigations revealed the club lacked proper permissions and safety clearances. Police have now added culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the FIR and have detained staff members while the owner remains absconding, according to multiple news reports.