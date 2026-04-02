A Message To Pakistan? Rajnath Singh Warns 'Neighbour' Against 'Misadventure' As West Asia War Escalates

New Delhi: While the world remains preoccupied with the ongoing war in Iran, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued a sharp warning of 'decisive action' to India's neighbour, Pakistan, cautioning against any potential misadventure."

"Our neighbour, in the current situation, can commit any misadventure. If it does so, India's action will be unprecedented and decisive, defence minister Rajnath Singh said, without taking any name, and added that Operation Sindoor is not over yet.

Singh’s comments were seen as a clear reference to Pakistan. Notably, India executed the Operation Sindoor military strikes against Pakistan in May 2025 in a direct response to a horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that had occurred just one month earlier.

Notably, the warning comes days before the first anniversary of the horrific 2025 Pahalgam attack and India's Operation Sindoor.

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Addressing a Sainik Samman Sammelan in election-bound Kerala, Singh also confirmed that Indian Navy vessels are providing safe passage for the nation's tankers through the heavily congested Strait of Hormuz.

Rajnath on Op Sindoor

Recalling Operation Sindoor, the minister said, “After the terrorist incident in Pahalgam, Indian forces brought Pakistan to its knees in just 22 minutes during ‘Operation Sindoor’. This was the largest operation ever carried out against terrorism in Indian military history.”

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Singh added that the operation has “not been called off” yet, warning Pakistan that any wrongdoing will be met with force.

Rajnath on West Asia crisis

Addressing on the West Asia crisis, the defence minister stated that the government is fully prepared to manage the ongoing situation in the Middle East. He reassured the public that there is absolutely no shortage of petrol or diesel in the country and confirmed that the Indian Navy is actively engaged in monitoring the region and facilitating the safety of those present.

"We are fully prepared to handle the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. Some people are spreading lies and creating confusion. There is absolutely no shortage of petrol or diesel. Our Navy is actively engaged in evacuating those present in the region. PM Modi is safeguarding the interests of Indians there...The situation in West Asia is far from ordinary. A significant number of people from Kerala reside there, but the government is keeping a vigilant watch over the situation. We are fully prepared to tackle any eventuality," added Singh.

High-level meeting

Last month, Singh chaired a high-level meeting to assess the country’s security and defence preparedness. The discussions centred on assessing the current security environment and strengthening readiness across domains, including land, air and maritime defence.